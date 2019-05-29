Open Day for Procurement at NLWA’s Edmonton Waste to Energy Project

The North London Waste Authority (NLWA) is to hold a second market information day for the construction sector on 18 June 2019 for companies that want to be part of the North London Heat and Power Project (NLHPP) at Edmonton EcoPark.

The project which, which is being developed on a 16 hectare site in the Upper Lee Valley, offers a range of construction activities over approximately the next 10 years. The aim is to build facilities that will enable the sustainable management of waste in North London in the long term.

The NLWA said that the project will provide a vital asset for NLWA, ensuring the ongoing ability to dispose of waste responsibly and cost effectively for many years to come.

The authority added that the communities in north London will expect that companies engaged in the project should work to the highest standards of health and safety, work as a “good neighbour”, be committed to equality, diversity and inclusion, and play a positive role in skills development of their workforce.

The components of the NLHPP are:

An Energy Recovery Facility (ERF), to be located in the north of the site, which will treat up to 700,000 tonnes of non-recyclable waste a year and provide enough energy to provide heat and power for up to 127,000 homes

A Resource Recovery Facility (RRF), to be located in the south of the site, which is where bulky waste will be separated for recycling, and will also be the location of a recycling centre for the public and businesses

EcoPark House, located near the River Lee Navigation, which will contain office accommodation and a visitors’ centre where people can find out more about recycling, waste, heat, and power; and

Demolition and removal of the existing Energy from Waste (EfW) facility, which is due to reach the end of its operational life around 2025.

Attending

The purpose of the market information day is to explain in greater detail NLWA’s proposals for the works for the Resource Recovery Facility (RRF), including a Reuse and Recycling Centre and EcoPark House so that interested companies can engage as soon as practicable in the plans.

To express interest in attending participants can register through the project website at northlondonheatandpower.london. The authority also assured that not attending this event will not preclude future engagement in procurement activities.

NLWA will also be keen to hear from the construction industry on ways in which this project can promote innovation, sustainability, and engagement with the local supply chain. At this stage NLWA is primarily seeking to engage with main contractors.

Potential sub-contractors to these procurements are welcome to submit their company details toinfo@northlondonheatandpower.london if they wish for NLWA to pass them on to main contractors.

Methods of Procurement

The procurement of larger value packages will be governed by the Public Contract Regulations 2015. A Prior Information Notice (PIN) has been despatched to the EU Publications Office on Tuesday 21 May 2019 for publication. Please see the CPV codes of the proposed works on the PIN byclicking HERE

