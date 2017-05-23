Organic Waste and Reverse Vending Big Hits at Australia’s Waste 2017 Conference

The Container Deposit Schemes set to commence in NSW (1st of December 2017), ACT (2018), QLD (2018) and WA (2018) was reflected in the turnout of CDS-related exhibitors at the Waste Conference this year.

These included Refunda, Envirobank, TOMRA, Container Deposit Systems Australia (CDSA). Envirobank and TOMRA are Reverse Vending Machine (RVM) suppliers. Their machines can count and process containers by scanning their barcodes. CDSA supply counting machines at various scales, and their machines identify containers by size and shape using sensors.

It was great to see not-for-profits such as OzHarvest, Resource Recovery Australia, Soft Landing, Wastewell and the Travelling Trash Troupe at the conference. In addition, Tim Silverwood, Founder and CEO of Take 3, was given the honour of hosting the keynote addresses on the first official day of the conference.

In addition, Southern Cross University were also exhibiting, raising awareness about the new Major of ‘Waste Management and Resource Recovery’ in their Bachelor of Environmental Science. MRA looks forward to meeting talented graduates from that degree.

Organics was a big focus this year, with processors and machinery suppliers on exhibition. Processors we spoke to included Soilco, Australian Native Landscapes and NALG. Machinery providers ranged from the large scale, such as Menart, Fabcom to the home-scale, such as Zero Waste Systems and Compost Revolution.

Also in attendance were product stewardship organisations: MRI e-cycle solutions, ToxFree and Mobile Muster. These organisations were hoping to sign up local government to their takeback programs.

Waste data was prominent in the exhibitors space, with Wastedge, Mandalay and 3Logix in attendance. Each have applied the Internet of Things (IoT) in a unique manner. Wastedge can help you optimise truck routes, invoicing and reporting.

Mandalay can manage your weighbridge data and can track waste strategy targets. 3Logix can help you spot contamination in-situ, with cameras installed in trucks and an on-board panel for the truck driver to use the truck’s cameras and record data.

Solar compacting bins also warrant a mention, with two businesses, Solar Bins Australia/Bigbelly Solar Compactor and Smart City Solutions displaying their models. If introduced effectively, solar bins can reduce collection frequencies and offer quality waste data through embedded sensors.

Suppliers in more traditional sectors of the waste industry, such as truck manufacturers, weighbridge suppliers and machinery manufacturers were also present, including CAT, Liebherr, Garwood International, Newcastle Weighing Services, HID Global, GCM Enviro, Silveranne, Allgaier Group.

