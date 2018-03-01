Organisations Join Forces on WEEE Recycling Information Platform

The European electronics industry trade association, DIGITALEUROPE, and home appliance body, CECED, have joined forces with the WEEE Forum, an international association of producer responsibility organisations and a centre of competence to launch a common online platform – the Information for Recyclers Platform (I4R).

The organisations explained that the new platform is an attempt to respond to recyclers’ quest for information about the presence of hazardous substances in electronic waste, producers and producer responsibility organisations have teamed up to create “Information for Recyclers – I4R”, a one-stop source platform aimed at providing a whole range of information and guidance on how to handle hazardous substances.

will allow recyclers to access information about the presence and location of hazardous materials in products.

“We wish to drive solutions to this problem, and the I4R platform is key to better inform managers in the recycling industry and to train workers on safety issues”, said Cecilia Bonefeld-Dahl, DIGITALEUROPE’s Director General.

“By providing information at product group level, the I4R platform will help recyclers to optimise sorting where applicable”, she continued.

Paolo Falcioni, CECED’s Director-General added: “The added value of the I4R platform will not only benefit recyclers and the industry, but also all European citizens. It is another example of industries working together to contribute to a Circular Society, this time by supporting recycling and secondary raw material recovery.”

Pascal Leroy, Secretary General at the WEEE Forum commented:"The I4R platform is a major step forward in improving treatment processes, and of compliance in general. Easily accessible information about the presence of restricted substances in waste is what recyclers require”.

The WEEE Forum will host and maintain the platform.

