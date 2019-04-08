Outsourced Waste Management Specialist Reconomy Acquires Prismm

Telford, UK based outsourced waste management and recycling services company, has today announced the acquisition of consulting and compliance firm, Prismm Ltd.

Founded in 2000 and based in Kent, Prismm provides consultancy, waste management and compliance services - specialising in the output from UK factories and materials that are difficult to recycle. It aims to achieve zero to landfill for their many clients, primarily in the printing and packaging industries.

This is the fourth business acquisition announced by Reconomy in little over 12 months, following that of Waste Check, Helistrat and Valpak in 2018. By continuing to combine strategic acquisition and organic business growth, the Reconomy Group said that its combined revenue for the end of 2019 is forecast to exceed £260 million.

Prismm’s reputation for innovative thinking and adopting new ways of working aligns closely with Reconomy’s core strategic aim of prioritising tech-enablement to enhance customer experience via more detailed waste data, faster turnaround of information and improved accuracy in service fulfilment.

Paul Cox Chief Executive of Reconomy:

“We’re delighted to announce the acquisition of Prismm, a company that shares Reconomy’s focus on customer-centricity and working collaboratively to find innovative solutions to today’s waste management challenges.

“This is another important step in our ambition to double the size of the Reconomy group in the next two to three years and further enhance our proposition in the business and industry sector.”

Mike Jackson, Managing Director of Prismm:

“These are very exciting times for Prismm. We have managed to find a company with the same values as ours for innovation and excellence in service. Our team are extremely excited about taking Prismm to the next level now we are part of the Reconomy Group of Companies.”

