Outsourced Waste & Recycling Firm Reconomy Acquires Helistrat

Portsmouth based waste and resource consultancy, Helistrat, has been acquired by outsourced waste management and recycling services Reconomy with the backing of private investment from equity investor EMK Capital.

Helistrat delivers holistic waste management and resource strategies to clients operating across numerous business sectors including customers such as M&S, Bestway, Poundland, Amazon and Shell International.

It was advised on the deal by Livingstone’s Business Services, an international mid-market M&A and Debt Advisory firm.

Harvey Laud, Chief Executive Officer of Helistrat, commented: “We chose Livingstone to support us through the acquisition process because of its extensive knowledge of the Consultancy sector and track record in M&A.

The company said that its own focus aligns closely with Reconomy’s strategy of prioritising tech-enablement to deliver more detailed waste data to clients, faster turnaround of information and improved accuracy of service fulfilment.

“This is an important step for Reconomy, enabling us to extend our sustainability and waste management offering into a broader range of clients and commercial sectors,” said Paul Cox, Chief Executive of Reconomy.

“Everyone at Helistrat shares our vision of bringing about change to the waste industry by introducing new technologies that will make the process of dealing with waste far easier and more transparent for our clients,” he continued.

Last Reconomy year managed an average of 90,000 waste movements each month, of which it said that 98.9% were completed to our clients’ satisfaction.

Cox added: “Helistrat and Reconomy share the same values and vision and we are thrilled to join the Reconomy Group. This new venture will allow us to optimise our collective strengths and deliver greater benefits for our valued customers.”

Gavin Orde, Director at Livingstone said: “Helistrat has been in the vanguard of challenging traditional views about the effective management of waste by using hard data to inform procurement decision-making, re-engineering supply chains to create transparency and align interests, and by implementing sustained behavioural changes across many large organisations.”

“Their success has been highly influential in the development of their clients’ brand credentials as trusted, responsible and proactive participants in the waste management arena,” he concluded.

