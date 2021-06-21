Outsourcing of Solid Waste Operations in Karachi, Pakistan, Endorsed

Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) on Saturday endorsed the procurement process for outsourcing of solid waste operations in Korangi and Central districts.

The board in its 15th meeting held under the chairmanship of Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah approved procurement of a Chinese firm to pick garbage from Korangi district and a Europe-based company to haul trash from the Central district.

It also endorsed the procurement process for outsourcing of front end garbage collection contract in Hyderabad and Larkana.

The board gave its official nod to taking up municipal solid waste management activity in areas of Gulshan- e- Hadeed, Murad Memon goth, Steel Town falling under the jurisdiction of District Council Karachi through an existing contract of District Municipal Committee Malir.

The meeting also approved Rs8 billion (€42 million and US$50 million) budget of the board for the financial year 2021-22. Besides, the board acknowledged a revenue potential of Rs 6.5 billion (€34 million and US$41 million) from charging minimal fees from households for solid waste management services in seven districts of Karachi.

Initially, revenue potential was estimated at Rs2.8 billion (approximately €15 million, and US$17,7 million) per year. In this regard, Secretary SSWMB was directed to finalise a detailed proposal.

SSWMB passed a resolution for transfer of 500 acres of land in name of SSWMB at Jam Chakro for developing a landfill site. Other landfill sites approved by the board include 450 acres at Gond Pass in the West district, 200 acres in Soan Walhar on M-9 Moterway in Jamshoro, 500 acres in Ganjo Takar in Hyderabad. The transfer of title was necessary to prevent landfill sites from encroachment and execution of other components of ADP schemes at sites.

SSWMB Members including Secretary Local Government Syed Najam Shah, Finance Department Special Secretary Bilal Ahmed, SSWMB Managing Director Zubair Chana, SSWMB Secretary Shahbaz Tahir Ali, Executive Director Operations-I Tariq Ali Nizamani, Executive Director Operation-II Nisar A Soomro, Additional Commissioner Karachi Asad Ali Khan and others attended the meeting.