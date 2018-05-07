Pace Glass Begins Construction of ‘World’s Largest’ Glass Recycling Facility

New York based Pace Glass has broken ground on a 250,000 square foot (23,200 square metre) glass recycling facility, said to be the largest in the world.

The company said that the move is in response to increased demand for its ability to recycle glass from sorting facilities throughout the Northeast more efficiently and cost effectively.

Pace Glass said that it is expanding its footprint by opening a new processing plant in Andover Township, New Jersey. Situated on 85 acres in a former rock quarry on Limecrest Road, the official groundbreaking for the facility took place at the statrt of the month.

The new plant will be a substantially larger site than Pace’s Glass’s other plant in Jersey City, which will remain open along with its corporate headquarters in Long Island City.

Notable features of the North Andover Township Facility include designated spaces for a rail line and research and development capabilities. Pace Glass will also be creating approximately 80 local jobs in two daily shifts - nearly double the number that are now employed at the Pace Glass Jersey City location - in addition, as many as 60 truck drivers will be hired to deliver the recycled glass called cullet to manufacturers in the Tri-State area, upstate New York, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.

With eventual plans to increase its intermodal delivery reach to other areas of the US via flatbed railcars and barges, the Andover Township plant will also enable Pace Glass to more than triple its production capacity to over 15,000 tonnes of commercial-grade recyclable glass per week and 90 tonnes an hour. In doing so, the company said it will effectively become the nation’s largest facility by output. currently, the company processes 25 tonnes per hour.

Process

Originally founded in 2014, Pace’s recycling process utilises optical scanner technology that takes 1000 pictures per second to sort glass by color before separating and depositing it via jets of air into three designated containers on a conveyor belt.

The glass products are then converted to cullet, which can either be transported to neighboring manufacturing facilities or placed into onsite melting furnaces. The residual dust can be sold as filler for a variety of different products.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony were New Jersey's 5th District Representative, Congressman Josh Gottheimer, the Mayor of Andover, NJ, Janice McGovern and Pace Glass CEO George Valiotis as well as Pace Glass COO and Co-Founder Michael Mahoney.

After the ground was officially broken with ceremonial shovels, Congressman Josh Gottheimer presented George Valiotis with a Congressional Certificate of Recognition presented to Pace Glass for their outstanding and invaluable service to the community.

“Especially in densely populated cities throughout Northeast, the process of how glass is recycled has literally become broken. Through our innovative technology that is able to capture and repurpose 90% percent of what is currently landfilled, Pace Glass has found a way to help remedy that,” said Pace Glass CEO George Valiotis, who co-founded the company with COO Michael Mahoney following their work together on another venture.

“The town of Andover has been instrumental in giving us our approvals and we feel very fortunate that they have been so supportive,” he continued.

Co-Founder of Pace Glass Michael Mahoney added, “We are more than extremely excited about the fact that we’re opening here and the potential growth within the company. They have been more than welcoming to bringing in new business and making the process move quickly. With the addition of the new Andover Township plant, we will be able to strengthen our position as a leading glass recycling technology provider on a much larger scale.”

The groundbreaking ceremony was concluded by Josh Gottheimer, U.S. Representative for New Jersey's 5th congressional district. He said of the opening of Pace Glass in Andover.

"In Congress, I do my best to advance pro-growth, pro-jobs policies, but I want to recognize and thank the real job creators—businesses like Pace Glass and entrepreneurs like CEO George Valiotis and COO Michael Mahoney who choose to invest in our state and our workers," he said.

Construction is slated to be completed over the next twelve months and operations are expected to begin in early 2019.

Read More

Veolia Parters with Knauf Insulation on 60,000 TPA Glass Recycling Plant

In St Helens, UK sustainable insulation manufacturer, Knauf Insulation and Veolia have officially open a new high-tech 60,000 tonne per year glass recycling facility.

TOMRA’s New Laser Object Detection System to Boost Purity at Recycling Facilities

TOMRA Sorting has introduced a new Laser Object Detection system that boosts the circuit’s sorting capabilities, allowing waste and scrap recycling operations to reach improved final product purity levels.

Strategic Materials Opens Glass Recycling Facility in Wisconsin

US glass recycling specialist, Strategic Materials, has opened a new glass processing plant in Delavan, Wisconsin as it expands its North American manufacturing footprint.