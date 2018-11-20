Paint Recycling Scheme Celebrates Continued Success in Vermont

Since its launch back in May 2014, PaintCare's paint stewardship program in Vermont has continued to expand having recycled some 431,832 gallons (1.63 million litres) of leftover paint to date.

In addition, the program was also responsible for recycling 69 tonnes of metal and plastic containers in the state, during the 2018 Fiscal Year (July 1, 2017 - June 30, 2018).

The PaintCare program in Vermont currently boasts a network of 75 year-round drop-off sites that will accept unused paint. The majority of drop-off sites (65) are paint retailers that accept paint from the public during their regular business hours.

The remaining 10 sites consist of town transfer stations, Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) facilities, and one recycling facility. The 75 year-round drop-off sites provide a site within 15-miles to 99.5% of Vermont's residents.

In the 2018 Fiscal Year, PaintCare also managed paint from two seasonal facilities (one HHW and one transfer station); collected paint from 72 HHW drop-off events and six solid waste district-staffed paint-only events; and provided direct Large Volume Pick-ups (LVP) from one business that had accumulated more than 200 gallons of paint at its facility.

PaintCare Inc., a non-profit organisation, was established by paint manufacturers to implement and operate paint stewardship programs in US states and jurisdictions that have passed paint stewardship laws.

Currently, the organisation manages nine paint recycling programs around the country, including California, Oregon, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont, Maine, Colorado, Minnesota, and the District of Columbia.

The program is funded by a nominal fee on new paint sales: 49 cents for pints and quarts, 99 cents for one gallon cans, and $1.99 for larger containers up to five gallons.

This fee is responsible for funding paint collection, transportation, recycling, retailer training, and promotion in Vermont. Although all retailers must include the fee on their paint sales, participation as a drop-off site is optional.

The program said that a large part of its success in Vermont has been due to the support it has received from participating retailers, paint professionals, state legislators, the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, and residents who are choosing to do their part.

"We are thrilled at the success of this program in Vermont," said Program Manager John Hurd, "and are grateful to the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, the Agency of Natural Resources, the Product Stewardship Council, and our valued retail partners for making this achievement possible."

