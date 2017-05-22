Paper & Metals Industry Bodies Call for Ambitous Recycling in Circular Economy Economy

Europe’s steel, paper and non-ferrous metals recyclers have called for the EU Circular Economy trialogue negotiators to put an ambitious recycling measure first.

CEPI, a European association representing the forest fibre & paper industry, along with Eurometaux, an organisation representing non-ferrous metals producers and recyclers in Europe, urged all EU institutions to prove their Circular Economy ambition by working constructively towards a single measure of real recycling. They were also joined by The European Steel Association (EUROFER).

The three groups appealed for all EU institutions to prove their Circular Economy ambition, by working constructively towards a single measure of real recycling.

“Every institution has now acknowledged that Member States need to start calculating recycling rates at the same point, which is not the case under present legislation,“ said Axel Eggert, EUROFER’s Director General.

„However, the Parliament has been the only institution to propose the right solution: a single measure without derogation. We’ll be working with policymakers to make the best of the proposals, and to aim for one measurement at the input point of the final recycling process. The worst possible outcome is one where we are left with a permanent loophole that allows Member States to circumvent requirements,“ he continued.

Sylvain Lhote, CEPI’s Director General added: “Today three of Europe’s recycling leaders have united to emphasise the importance of measuring ‘real’ recycling rates. Making the Circular Economy happen in Europe means we must be able to measure the actual recycling rate. This will allow better targeting of investment where it matters most - better systems of collection and sorting that enhance the quality and quantity of what is recycled which in turn boost industry development”

Guy Thiran, Eurometaux’s Director General said: “Until we have a common method to measure how much of our waste gets recycled, it doesn’t matter whether the EU’s headline recycling target is 65 per cent or 70 percent. EU negotiators need to make a strong calculation method their top priority. We can only gauge the realism and ambition of recycling targets once we know what Member States will be measuring.”

