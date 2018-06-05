Partners Join Forces to Build 100,000 TPA Waste Oil Refinery in Kalundborg, Denmark

Following the recent acquisition of AVISTA OIL Services UK Limited by Greenbottle’s subsidiary Slicker Recycling Limited, the parties have entered into a partnership to build a 100,000 tonnes capacity waste oil re-refinery in Kalundborg, Denmark.

Greenbottle Limited is a clean energy business that invests in waste management and used lubricant oil processing and re-refining.

Slicker Recycling is the UK’s largest purchaser, collector and processor of used lubricating oil and provides total waste management solutions across its customer base.

The current AVISTA OIL site in Kalundborg, which since 2006 has been collecting used oil and re-refining waste oil, benefits from having the infrastructure, planning permission and experienced staff to develop a new and increased capacity re-refinery for the Joint Venture parties.

AVISTA OIL and Greenbottle’s subsidiaries’ used oil collection networks are expected supply ample feedstock from different European markets. The construction of the re-refinery, which will produce Group I+ base oil, is expected to be finalised by the end of 2019.

Slicker said that it will continue to invest to improve service quality whilst simultaneously expanding its operations and service lines.

It explained that the re-refinery project is an opportunity for it to leverage its market position and acquire additional used oil volumes to support the re-refinery whilst maintaining its existing Processed Fuel Oil markets.

AVISTA OIL can concentrate on its core strengths of a vertically integrated business model whilst benefiting from its own used oil collection network and excellent existing third party supply structure.

“is an exciting project that will bring together two like minded companies to re-develop a base oil rerefinery at economic scale in a relatively short time frame,” said

David Dinwoodie, Managing Director of Greenbottle Limited, said: Greenbottle will continue to grow its businesses in the UK whilst looking at ways to deepen its partnership with AVISTA OIL AG."

AVISTA OIL CEO Marc Verfürth added: “After the fire in Kalundborg, we always believed that we would rebuild the facility. We offer a sustainable business model and this Joint Venture partnership with Greenbottle will enable AVISTA OIL to expand their rerefining capacity, increase the geographic footprint, with all parties benefiting greatly from this cooperation.

“We are very much looking forward to the end of next year, when Kalundborg will again be producing high quality base oil,” he conculded.

