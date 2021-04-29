Partnership for recycling of heat exchangers and metal regeneration

The goal of this new initiative from Alfa Laval and Stena Recycling is twofold: Firstly, to encourage replacement of less energy-efficient plate heat exchangers by new modern products. This will lead to significant energy savings and reduced CO2 emissions in customers' processes. Secondly, plate heat exchangers contain large amounts of valuable metals that can be recycled and reused in new Alfa Laval products; Stena Recycling's technology enables up to 100 percent metal regeneration.

"This is an important step towards a more circular and sustainable approach when sourcing material, manufacturing and supplying our products," says Susanne Pahlén Åklundh, President of the Energy Division. "Starting in the Nordic region, the recycling initiative will include three types of heat exchangers. However, we see great opportunities to expand the scope to other product groups and geographical areas in the future. This initiative is a win-win, to the benefit of our customers as well as to society."

"The collaboration with Alfa Laval shows once again what effective circular solutions we can create when we work together. Simultaneously, as the industry receives help with significant energy efficiencies, we ensure a high recycling rate of older and inefficient plate heat exchangers in Sweden. These materials can be used as circular quality raw materials for new products, including new products that Alfa Laval manufactures ", says Fredrik Pettersson, Managing Director of Stena Recycling Sweden.