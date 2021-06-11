Patent Signals Intent to Improve Carbon Recycling by Bicycle Part Manufacturer

A Patent registered by SRAM, a privately owned bicycle component manufacturer in the United States, demonstrates the company's intention to improve carbon recycling throughout its portfolio, as published by CyclingIndustry News.

Submitted in the third quarter of last year, published in March of this year, this document minimizes waste in the carbon fiber manufacturing process and recovers usable materials that may have been previously discarded. The manufacturer not only wants to avoid the high cost of landfilling materials, but also wants to reduce the cost of producing carbon fiber products in an environmentally friendly way.

The difference between SRAM’s patents and existing methods is that SRAM has discovered new ways to turn carbon waste into easier-to-use materials. From the patents, it appears that the group’s scientists have completed the process through considerable trial and error, but now, among other attributes, the results provide adequate strength from recycled materials.

In this patent application, SRAM suggests that this process can also be applied to other fibers such as glass fiber and Kevlar.

In the case of carbon, the scrap is mixed with a release paper remover that separates the resin from the carbon, leaving only the carbon residue and the viscous resin blend.

From here, the rest is combined with another resin and diluent to finally provide a mixture of carbon, the old resin and the new resin.

CyclingIndustry.News contacted SRAM to explain the carbon recycling process and the intended use of the recovered product in a little more detail.