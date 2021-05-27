Peak Waste Recycling with three new Volvo skip loaders

The refuse and recycling business, based in Ashbourne, Derbyshire, has been buying Volvos for many years. Now the company added two 16-tonne FL trucks and an 18-tonne FE model to their fleet.

“We have 34 trucks on the books now, 28 of which are Volvos. As well as the skip loaders, we also have 8x4 hook loaders and 8x4 refuse collection vehicles. The drivers like them and parts availability is extremely good for our in-house servicing and maintenance team. We were never going to look anywhere else really", Ken Martin, who runs the company with his brother Richard, says.

Both Volvo FL vehicles are equipped with manual gearboxes and Cayvol MCBT skip loader equipment, while the FE unit comes with Volvo’s automated I-Shift transmission and Hyva NG2012XL skip loader bodywork.

The three 4x2 rigids have space for the drivers with the FL and FE cabs featuring DAB radios, air conditioning and heated seats.

“The new trucks will be collecting and delivering skips from building sites, factories and residential households around the Derbyshire Dales,” says Martin. “The initial plan was to get these as fleet replacements, but we’re so busy at the moment we’ve kept the three old ones running for now.”