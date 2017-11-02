Pellenc Opens Recycling Equipment Demo Centres in Japan & US

Following growth in North America and Japan recycling equipment manufacturer, Pellenc, has opened two new test centres to meet the demand from local clients wishing to test its equipment

The Pellenc ST America test centre is located at the company’s US branch in Fort Mill, South Carolina, which is a 30-minute drive away from the Charlotte International Airport.

The company said that customers from North, Central and South America, and the Caribbean are able to come and test their material on a brand new Mistral+ 2000, equipped with all available features from the Mistral+ series, and therefore ready to accommodate demanding applications.

The Pellenc ST Japan test centre is located at the premises of the firm’s local manufacturing partner, a driving distance from Tokyo and reachable from both Haneda and Narita airports or local trains.

Here the company’s local customer service team is running tests for Japanese clientele, with a focus on highly technological applications such as plastics recycling.

The firm said that its three test centres operate on the same quality and test standards so that it can ensure the same level of service and customer satisfaction globally.

A test report and, upon request, a test video, will be prepared after each individual test session.

The Test Centers are open to existing or prospective clients but also for EPR and recycling associations or packaging manufacturers.

The manufacturer added that with the accelerated market introduction of new material and packaging, the need to test materials on state-of-the-art sorting equipment has never been so important.

A video showcasing the new test centres can be viewed below.

https://youtu.be/e0TBZUfJ3bM

