Pepsi sets ambitious sustainability goal
The US company aims at 100% rPET bottles, compostable flexible packaging and reusable plastic bottles to turn into a more eco-friendly business.
PepsiCo recently introduced pep+ (pep Positive), a strategic end-to-end transformation with sustainability at the center of how the company will create growth and value by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for the planet and people. pep+ will guide how PepsiCo will transform its business operations: from sourcing ingredients and making and selling its products in a more sustainable way, to leveraging its more than one billion connections with consumers each day to take sustainability mainstream and engage people to make choices that are better for themselves and the planet.
"pep+ will change our brands and how they win in the market. For example, imagine Lay's will start with a potato grown sustainably on a regenerative field, and then be cooked and delivered from a Net-Zero and Net Water Positive supply chain, sold in a bio-compostable bag, with the lowest sodium levels in the market. That's a positive choice", said Ramon Laguarta, PepsiCo's Chairman and CEO.
pep+ drives action and progress across three key pillars, bringing together a number of industry-leading 2030 goals under a comprehensive framework:
- Positive Agriculture: spreading regenerative practices to restore the Earth across the company’s entire agricultural footprint, approximately 7 million acres
- Positive Value Chain:
- Achieving Net-Zero emissions by 2040;
- Becoming Net Water Positive; and
- New goals to improve packaging sustainability, including reducing virgin plastic per serving by 50% and bold new goals from Pepsi and Frito-Lay brands
- Positive Choices:
- Leveraging the scale and reach of its global brands to drive positive impact at scale;
- Evolving its portfolio into spaces that are better for the planet and people, including plant-based proteins, nuts & seeds and whole grains; and
- Expanding its SodaStream business, now expected to avoid more than 200 billion plastic bottles by 2030