PIC Group Awarded O&M Services Agreement for the First Utility Scale Waste to Energy Power Plant in the Philippines
Green Atom Renewable Energy Corporation has awarded PIC Group the Operation and Maintenance (O&M) Agreement for the operation and maintenance of the first utility scale Waste to Energy (WtE) power generation plant in the Philippines.
PIC Group will provide mobilization, full care and custody operations and maintenance services of the 12MW Waste to Energy Power Plant in the Philippines through 2035. The O&M Agreement is valued at more than $60 million.
“Being the first utility scale Waste to Energy plant in Philippines, Green Atom wanted a well-established and experienced Operation and Maintenance company with a proven yet versatile set of O&M Management Systems, Programs and Standards,” said Rex Recarro, President at Green Atom Renewable Energy Corporation.
“PIC Group’s O&M services comprise unique, systemic programs for long-term Operation and Maintenance Services of the facilities,” said Frank Avery, President and CEO at PIC Group. “This includes remote monitoring of the plant equipment’s performance on a continuous basis, to ensure that we exceed the owner’s expectations.”