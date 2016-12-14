Plastic Association’s Marine Litter Initiative Adds Big New Members

The Declaration of the Global Plastics Associations for Solutions on Marine Litter, also informally known as the “Joint Declaration” added seven new signatories during the course of 2016.

The Global Declaration was launched in March 2011 at the 5th International Marine Debris Conference. To date the Declaration has been signed by 69 plastics associations from regions across the globe.

Recognising their role in fighting marine litter, these plastics associations have launched and are supporting projects in six key areas aimed at contributing to sustainable solutions.

“Addressing marine litter issues effectively requires that we bring local, regional and global stakeholders together,” commented Karl-H. Foerster, executive director of PlasticsEurope. “Broadening our fold helps us find new partners and opportunities to tackle this very serious problem.”

New participants include the American Fiber Manufacturers Association (AFMA), the Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers & Exporters Association (BPGMEA), the Flexible Packaging Association (FPA), the Ghanaian Plastics Manufacturers Association (GPMA), the Myanmar Plastics Industries Association (MPIA), the Indonesian Olefins, Aromatics and Plastics Association (INAPLA), and the Vietnam Plastics Association (VPA).

“We’re excited to welcome each of these new partners, who bring perspectives from countries in Asia and Africa, or types of plastic not previously represented in our Joint Declaration” said Steve Russell, vice president, Plastics, American Chemistry Council, at the recent 27th Global Meeting on Plastics and Sustainability in Hanoi, Vietnam. At the meeting, delegates also agreed that going forward the group will become the “Global Plastics Alliance.”

Delegates from 17 countries and four continents participated in the Global Meeting – making this the largest and best attended meeting to date.

“Plastic producers from around the world are coming together to keep used plastic out of the environment, and to further improve the sustainability of these energy and resource efficient materials,” said Callum Chen, secretary general of the Asia Plastics Forum.

“But there is still much to do. Growing our ranks helps further grow our work,” he added.

Read More

€100m Bio-Butanediol Plant to Boost Renewable Content of Compostable Plastics

Novamont has opened its €100 million renewable bio-butanediol plant to manufacture an important intermediary product for compostable plastics in Bottrighe, Italy.

European Parliament Moves Forward with Plastic Bag Ban

There has been a mixed response to the European Parliament’s vote to approve the draft Directive on carrier bags presented by the Commission and intended to minimise waste.

Sicilian Crowd Funding Campaign for Bioplasic Made from Recycling Hemp Wastes

Having filed its first patent application for HempBioPlastic (HBP®), a bio-composite for 3D Printing derived from industrial hemp waste recycling, Sicilian startup Kanèsis is to launch a crowdfunding campaign tomorrow on the Indeigogo platform.