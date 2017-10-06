Plastic Oceans UK Foundation Screens ‘A Plastic Ocean’ Documentary in Malta

The producer of award-winning film, ‘A Plastic Ocean’, Jo Ruxton, and the UK based team of environmental group, Plastic Oceans, have launched a new initiative in response to the growing crisis of waste plastics and marine pollution.

The Our Ocean Conference, hosted by the European Union and held in Malta, featured a Q&A with Ruxton.

“We have become a plastic generation. Plastic is indestructible. It was never designed for single use. Yet, everyone can make changes in their behaviour to turn the tide on this crisis in our oceans and the life they support,” she said.

The Plastic Oceans Foundation UK charity is working with teachers to develop educational materials for schools worldwide. Its knowledge comes from four years filming in 22 locations around the globe filming the sequences that present a global overview of the crisis.

With this up close and personal experience of the problems facing our oceans, the Foundation said that it is working on science and education programmes for individuals and businesses alike.

“Without the ocean, life on Earth would not exist – including us,” said Dr Sylvia Earle - an American marine biologist, explorer and author.

PART ONE: The Science Behind the Film.

The organisation said that the its evidence hub is its most important asset yet. For two years, It’s worked closely with Brunel University London to curate scientific discoveries in one place.

For example, according to Plastic Oceans, it has been proved that chemical ingredients used in 50% of plastics are described as ‘hazardous chemicals’. This means they can potentially cause harm to humans, animal and the environment.

As Dr Sylvia puts it, “This is ‘our watch’ on the planet. Everything we do now will influence generations to come”

PART TWO: Plastic Oceans Education Programme

Plastic Oceans UK is developing a global education programme – starting with curriculum-focused lesson plans that it said will fit into existing education systems, so students as young as age five get a head start.

Topics are inserted into students lessons as they progress through early school years. Workshops cover the impact of plastic pollution from bags to microfibres, introducing innovative solutions.

“We have to act now clear up and repair some of appalling damage we have done to the oceans,” said Sir David Attenborough.”

The full length documentary can be viewed on YouTube and the trailer can be seen below.

https://youtu.be/57jv8vBIUHI

