Plastic Recycling Equipment firm EREMA Hits Record Revenue of €138m

German plastic recycling equipment manufacturer, EREME has seen a 5% increase in turnover which has helped the consolidate sales of the Group to EUR 138 million in the 2016/17 financial year.

The company said that its two youngest sister firms PURE LOOP and UMAC recorded a strong turnover result shortly after being founded.

"A key success factor in the positive turnover result in the previous financial year is without doubt the relentless innovative spirit within the EREMA Group," commented CEO Manfred Hackl. EREMA GmbH

The highlight in of the company’s PET Recycling line was its new Vacurema Inline Preform system which was developed together with Sipa. It explained that this enables the direct and flexible processing of washed PET flakes to make preforms. In the field of Post Consumer Recycling, the Intarema RegrindPro for regrind material was joined by the ReFresher and was presented in autumn.

The thermal-physical cleaning process of the ReFresher removes even migrated odours and thus extends the field of application for recyclates from post-consumer material.

The new SW Direct Flow melt filtration for minor contaminants, on the other hand, has led to improvements in the recycling of production waste.

At the K 2016 trade fair EREMA then offered the solution for the future challenges facing its customers in the form of a smart factory package. This package features the online quality monitoring of colour and MVR plus the first Manufacturing Execution System for the extrusion industry.

According to the company these innovations led to a notable increase in order intake. Machine-based order intake between October and March increased by 50% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

New Boys

In the previous financial year PURE LOOP presented the new ISEC evo which has an impressive up to 25 percent increase in capacity compared to the predecessor model.

UMAC, which was founded last year, specialises in the sales of used recycling systems and components and ended the financial year with turnover at EUR 4.5 million.

3S, which specialises in the manufacture of core parts for the extrusion and crude oil industry turned over EUR 14.5 million.

"Thanks to the very good order intake in recent months the start in the 2017/18 financial year is encouraging. Our recipe for success remains the same: reliable technology combined with innovative ideas," said Hackl's.

