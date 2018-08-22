Plastics Recycing to be Major Focus for Debate at RWM

Biffa’s Ian Wakelin and David Palmer Jones of Suez are among the industry leaders that will take part in panel discussions at the forthcoming RWM exhibition for the waste and recycling industry at the NEC in Birmingham, UK.

Both companies have taken bigger active steps towards tackling the growing plastic pollution problem. Biffa currently recycles around 780 million plastic bottles a year, while Suez is also tackling the plastic waste problem from a different angle – it recently teamed up with Dutch company LyondellBasell (See WMW Story) to create a brand new recycling plant that will create virgin quality recycled plastics.

The panel discussion will be a fiercely debated talk about the past year within the waste industry and where it currently leaves the sector, and where the next steps need to be taken.

The organisers sad that both of companies will have the opportunity to learn from one another as the panel develops, and the perspectives will be transferable to any delegate within the audience.

With Ian Wakelin stepping down as CEO of Biffa, this will be the last opportunity to hear him share his insight and knowledge on the waste industry in a working context.

He will be laying out what he expects from his successor and what can be expected from Biffa in the near future as the entire industry proceeds to develop and evolve from simple waste management into the circular economy model that is being worked towards.

Keynote Theatre

Across the 16 theatres found throughout RWM there will be some of the finest minds speaking about topics that are currently affecting the waste industry and beyond in real time. It will be the Keynote theatre that sees the individuals who are working on the frontlines to evolve and change the industry itself.

Nick Cliffe from Innovate UK will be leading two seminars on the wednesday as he gives an overview of what is available for business-led research and development within the recycling and waste industry.

After this, Nick will be back on to discuss the funded research going into solving the plastic pollution problem by promoting a strong circular economy for plastic polymers.

Both of these seminars will be an insight into the active work being done in the background and will add perspective on the companies who make up Innovation City, the Innovate UK lead feature displaying the companies currently working with the funding Nick will be talking about in his seminars.

Meanwhile, Sir John Armitt of the National Infrastructure Committee will be leading an educational seminar as he uses experience to give an opinion on the future of British environmental policy and strategy as he picks up on recent inquiries and reports from the government and Environment Audit Committee.

Commercial

RWM organisers also noted that its not to miss out on the commercial side of recycling and waste management.

Because of this, the Head of Environment for Costa Coffee Oliver Rosevear will be leading a seminar looking at the work being done by the coffee giant and how other brands can follow in their footsteps in order to reduce needless single use waste. Having a brand as big as Costa Coffee at RWM reflects how serious these issues are being taken by global brands, as they recognise the need to become more aware with the waste they’re producing and where it goes.

