Pöttinger’s Progress on 1mt GHG Reductions with Organic Waste Treatment

Grieskirchen, Austria based organic waste fermenting technology firm, One World Group, has saved 200,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions as part of owner, Klaus Pöttinger’s plans to mitigate 1 million tonnes of CO2 emissions.

The company explained that there are three pillars to the plan which the Pöttinger intends to use to mitigate ever-increasing CO2 emissions by one million tonnes: Firstly, through the climate-neutral recycling of organic waste in an innovative fermentation system; secondly, through the application of high-compression press containers that reduce waste disposal transport in an eco-friendly manner; and, thirdly, through targeted reforestation measures, which also have a positive effect on the CO2balance.

1. Climate-neutral recycling of organic waste

According to the company, the first and most important measure for cutting CO2 is the climate-neutral production of biogas and methane. To do so, organic waste, such as biological waste, public green waste as well as animal manure, is converted into high-quality raw compost in an innovative closed fermentation system.

During this process, fully CO2neutral methane is produced, which can be processed into biogas of natural gas quality, be converted into green electricity and heat or used to power vehicles as biofuel through compression or liquefaction.

The company said that with its PÖTTINGER fermenter, the focus is firmly on environmentally sustainable recycling instead of the climate-damaging and ethically questionable exploitation of natural resources. And the system’s level of performance is mighty impressive: Even the smallest version allows users to save up to 300 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually.

2. Eco-friendly and effective compacting of waste

The second measure for cutting CO2is also based on a technical approach. By using PÖTTINGER press containers, the company said that produced waste can be highly compressed and significantly reduced in volume prior to its removal.

This not only has a positive effect on disposal costs but also on the ecological footprint; since the more waste each truck can carry, the less fuel is used and the lower the CO2 emissions.

3. Effective reforestation

The third measure is as simple as it is effective: Reforestation. Especially on degraded areas, increased tree and forest growth is an essential measure for a good CO2balance.

Trees incorporate CO2 into their biomass through photosynthesis and release oxygen into the environment. In addition, targeted planting can also help to improve soil quality, stop erosion and preserve habitats.

