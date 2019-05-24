Pöyry Proposal to Tackle the Plastics Problem

Finnish consulting and engineering firm, Pöyry, has developed a PlasticsToBio concept and initiative to address the global plastics waste problem, provide an economically viable concept to decouple plastics from fossil based materials, and make all plastics bio-based.

The company explained that it concept looks at the whole value chain all the way from material suppliers to consumers, and demonstrates that there is a lucrative business case in replacing fossil plastics with bio-based plastics.

The concept is based on two key areas: a substantial increase in recycling, and the gradual replacement of fossil feedstock with bio-based feedstock in plastics production.

According to Pöyry, an important tool in this implementation is developing a global deposit scheme for plastics collection and recycling. Similar schemes are already in use in various countries either on national or retail chain level.

A partnership and value chain is set up between the retailers and recyclers in such a way, that when a consumer buys a product from a store, a deposit value of, e.g. $0.1, is charged by the cashier to the consumer for the packaging.

When returning the used packaging to the shop, the consumer receives the deposit value back either directly, or as a receipt which indicates the deposited value. This amount of money can then be discounted from the next purchase in the same store. The returned plastic packaging is then regularly collected, transported and sorted for recycling and material reuse.

Plastics should feature an icon which states indicatively the deposit value for packaging, for example, as 0.1 or 0.2 units per piece in the relevant currency, or alternatively, show a value per kg.

Tomi Nyman, Principal, Pöyry’s Management Consulting Business Group explained:

“Societies, companies and consumers recognise the magnitude of the plastics problem. Solutions to replace fossil plastics, including recycling, are in constant development, but so far there has not been a systemic concept to drive decoupling plastics from fossil based materials. Neither has increasing plastics recycling in a large enough scale been developed so far, and in an affordable, economically viable and sustainable manner.

“Pöyry’s PlasticsToBio concept shows that within just ten years, most fossil based plastics could be replaced with bio-based materials.

“There are, naturally, investments needed to make this change happen. For example, we will need recycling sites, waste management and new infrastructure for collection, sorting and logistics.

Pöyry’s concept shows that the investments needed to introduce this scheme and eventually use just bio-based plastics will become cheaper than sourcing crude oil today to produce fossil based plastics.”

Read More

BLOG: A ‘Taxing’ Question for Single-Use Plastics Recycling

Taxes or deposit return schemes – how can we use economics to incentivise more recycling? Richard McKinlay, Head of Circular Economy at resource recovery specialist Axion, discusses the options.

Greenpeace Urge Gove Not to Lose His Bottle Over Deposit Return Scheme

Greenpeace has delivered a 29ft long plastic bottle artwork to Environment Secretary Michael Gove as they urged him not to lose cave in to lobbyists over the planned bottle deposit return scheme.

Results of Scottish Consultation on Bottle Deposit Scheme Welcomed by TOMRA

TOMRA Collection Solutions has welcomed the results of a Scottish Government consultation which found that the public is in favour of a deposit return scheme (DRS) for Scotland.