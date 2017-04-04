Polish Plants Join the Confederation of European Waste-to-Energy Plants

During its meeting in Lisbon last week the Confederation of European Waste-to-Energy Plants (CEWEP) welcomed new members from Poland into its fold.

Stowarzyszenie Producentów Energii z Odpadów is the national association of Waste-to-Energy Plant Operators in Poland. Founded in 2015 the association represents 5 operating Waste-to-Energy Plants in Poland the first of which was commissioned as recently as December 2015.

The combined waste treatment capacity of the operating plants is 824,000 tonnes/year and they produce 364,177 MWh of electricity and 1,882,000 GJ of heat yearly. Another plant is in the construction stage.

CEWEP said that the plants are making a significant contribution to reduction of the quantity of municipal waste disposed on landfill sites in line with the EU Directives and with Polish law.

“CEWEP is very happy to see that new Waste-to-Energy capacity is being developed in line with integrated waste management thinking,” commented Ferdinand Kleppmann, the President of CEWEP.

“This shift is especially important in Eastern European countries that have traditionally landfilled large proportions of their waste and also already have district heating networks in place,” he continued.

“This particularly favourable infrastructure situation allows the waste that cannot be reused or recycled contribute to sustainable development in the best way possible – by providing valuable energy,” concluded Kleppmann.

Read More

CEWEP: Commission’s Waste to Energy Communication a ‘Mouse’

CEWEP has labelled the Waste-to-Energy Communication from the EU Commission to the EU Parliament on the Role of Waste-to-Energy in the Circular Economy as a mountain which ‘brought forth a mouse’.

CEWEP: Waste to Energy Cuts GHG Emissions Compared to LandfillCEWEP has hit back at a recent report which claimed that there is not much difference between landfill and incineration from a climate perspective, and said that it is a dangerous message ahead of COP21.

Benefits of Waste to Energy Outlined in CEWEP Open Letter

CEWEP has written an open letter to the European Commission ahead of its decision regarding the Circular Economy Package to make the case for recovering energy from waste.



