Postgraduate Course for Waste & Resource Management at Northampton University

The university said that the Master’s in Managing Waste and Environmental Resources will provide students with the knowledge and expertise needed to succeed in the industry, as well as project management skills.

The course is undergoing accreditation by the Chartered Institution of Wastes Management (CIWM ) – the UK’s leading institution and ISWA Country Member. It is suitable for those already working in the industry, who wish to enhance their career prospects, as well as graduates of relevant disciplines.

This practical, hands-on course, can be studied over a year, or include a placement year in industry.

Senior Lecturer in Waste Management, Terry Tudor, said: “Together with the CIWM, we developed the course to meet a need for a more sustainable and circular approach to the management of resources in the UK and abroad.

“The inclusion of the optional placement year and modules such as project management will provide students with a hands-on, practical approach and equip them with the competencies and knowledge to function effectively and progress their career.”

Students enrolling on the course will also receive student membership of the CIWM and the Institution of Environmental Sciences.

Potential students can find out more about the placement opportunities and the course in general by participating in a webinar, on Tuesday 31 July at 11.30am. You can register for the webinar here.

More details about the course can be found on the website

