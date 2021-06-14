Project Transforming Biomass into Biochar and Bio-Oil.

On June 8th, Frontline BioEnergy delivered the final module of the Stine pyrolysis plant to the project site in Redfield, Iowa.

The Stine pyrolysis project, a collaboration between Stine Seed Farms and Frontline BioEnergy, will transform biomass into biochar and bio-oil. Frontline took the project from conception through detailed engineering and fabrication. Work on the 9-module pyrolysis plant took place at Frontline’s headquarters in Nevada, Iowa. Stine Seed Farms is currently installing the equipment at their site. Frontline and Stine will partner to commission and start-up the plant during the summer of 2021.

“This project will bolster Iowa’s farming industry by creating a value-added market for corn stover and other unused biomass,” observed Stine CEO Harry Stine. “This pyrolysis process can convert relatively unused agricultural byproducts into a biochar soil amendment that improves nutrient and moisture utilization in the soil and will allow farmers to realize greater returns on their crops.”

Autothermal pyrolysis (ATP) is a process developed and patented by Iowa State University researchers, including Frontline’s own Joseph Polin, Ph.D. It can be used to convert agricultural and forest waste into usable products without the combustion required by many conversion facilities.

The pyrolysis plant will produce a multitude of valuable products, including:

• biochar, which will be used as a soil amendment for farmland

• bio-oil, which can be used to produce bio-asphalt or refined to create diesel and jet fuel

• thermal energy, which can be used for process heat or electrical generation

“The ATP technology overcomes the scaling limitations that have plagued most pyrolysis technologies,” noted Frontline CEO Jerod Smeenk. “The Stine Seed Farm 50-tpd project is the next step to demonstrate the scalability and operability of this unique process. Frontline is pleased to partner with Stine and ISU on this cutting-edge innovation.”