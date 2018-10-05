Public Funding for North London Waste to Energy Plant

North London Waste Authority (NLWA) has today confirmed that the construction of its new waste to energy at the Edmonton EcoPark will be funded through direct public borrowing.

The NLWA is made up of seven north London boroughs (Barnet, Camden, Enfield, Hackney, Haringey, Islington and Waltham Forest).

The organisation explained that this is an important step in the project as it enables companies who are interested in bidding for construction of the new plant to understand the basis on which bids will be sought.

NLWA’s application for a Development Consent Order (DCO) for a replacement Energy Recovery Facility (ERF) at the Edmonton EcoPark, with associated development (known as the North London Heat and Power Project), was granted on 24 February 2017.

The final selection of public funding source will be made by NLWA in due course. NLWA conducted a ‘best value consultation’ to ensure that the approach to delivering the Project offered the best possible value for money; the results of the consultation were used to inform the final decision on funding source.

“In making this decision, members have balanced the need to find an option with a manageable level of risk with funding the Project at the lowest anticipated cost,” said Councillor Clyde Loakes, Chair of NLWA. “When the construction contract is let, the Authority will manage it to deliver a good value waste to energy plant in which the people of North London can take pride. This will be a solution which is sensitive to demands on council tax payers.”

Design & Build Contract

NLWA said that it will be seeking public funding for a ‘design and build’ contract with a construction company for the design and building of the ERF. NLWA would typically make stage payments to the contractor during the construction period.

Further decisions will be made by NLWA members before a procurement for construction companies to design and build the ERF is undertaken.

NLWA expects the new ERF to be operating by the end of 2025 or, at the latest, the end of 2027. Design work is already underway on other elements of the project; the DCO provides for a new ERF together with a Resource Recovery Facility (RRF) with a new Reuse and Recycling Centre (RRC), and EcoPark House, an office block with a visitor reception centre, which can also be used for education on waste related matters.

The timing of the programme of works provides for the earliest possible delivery of the ERF while allowing for on-going use of the existing plant. This timeframe was developed to minimise the risk of relying on the existing plant as it ages further.

Read More

SUEZ to Develop New 25 MW Waste to Energy Line in Teeside, UK

French environmental services firm SUEZ is to develop a new 25 MW waste to energy plant in Stockton-on-Tees in the north east of England.

Development of Viridor’s 34 MW Waste to Energy Facility Worth £5.3m to Local Firms in Avonmouth

Taunton-based recycling and waste to energy company, Viridor, has spent £5.3 million so far with local businesses within 30 miles of the £252 million Resource Recovery Centre in Avonmouth.

VIDEO: Remondis Plans for 50MW Waste to Energy Plant in Brisbane, Australia

German waste and recycling firm, REMONDIS, is working on plans to build a $400 million waste to energy plant in Swanbank, south of Ipswich, Queensland.