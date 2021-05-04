Quest developed process that handles all organic material

More than 23.6 million tons of food waste in the United States ends up in landfills annually from manufacturers, grocery stores and restaurants alone. Using Quest Proganics, clients could achieve as much as 100 percent diversion of organic waste away from the landfill, the company says. For many, that can equate to a reduction in their total landfill of 70 percent or more.

Quest Proganics provides a single process that handles all organic material. This includes packaged food, non-packaged food, floral, cardboard, all types of paper products, plastics and waxed cardboard used in food packaging. All of the materials are handled through a single collection process. The organic materials are 100 percent diverted, recycled and repurposed to create compost, biofuel or animal feed; and the packaging materials are used for Waste-to-Energy (WTE).

“As a recycling innovator, we seek to progress and develop the standard for organics recycling. The introduction of Quest Proganics is the next step forward, which supports the zero-waste goal that many companies are pursuing and the compliance with increasing waste regulations,” said Quest President and Chief Executive Officer S. Ray Hatch.