Ragn-Sells Partners with AMCS Group on Intelligent Waste Logistics Solution

Scandinavian waste and recycling firm, Ragn-Sells, has selected software firm AMCS Group as its logistics and transport planning partner to help them optimise their commercial, construction, and hazardous waste collections.

The two companies are currently working together on implementing AMCS’s fleet management solution at Ragn-Sells.

“After a thorough investigation of several transport optimisation software vendors, AMCS’s solution proved to be the most fitting for Ragn-Sells operational needs,” said Vidar Svenning Olsen, Head of Group Function Operations at Ragn-Sells.

The Sollentuna, Sweden, based firm has an extensive logistics operation and network in place with opportunity for optimisation, which would not only benefit the company in cutting costs, but more importantly would benefit the environment by reducing their carbon footprint.

“Waste handling and transportation requires an extended way of planning compared to ordinary distribution and together with a smooth and user-friendly interface, we are happy to partner up with AMCS for the future,” continued Svenning Olsen, Ragn-Sells.

The chosen AMCS solution consists of a route planning module for pre-execution master route optimisation, an operational planning module for dynamic route optimisation and route maintenance, ad-hoc orders, and real-time optimisation with live monitoring, not to mention realtime ETA calculations.

The solution also contains several smaller add-on components that will provide additional capabilities - a mobile solution for drivers, a web portal for the transporters and a live GPS tracking portal.

using software solutions such as intelligent route optimisation, the waste and recycling industry can combine the circular economy agenda of today with their CSR and business goals of tomorrow.

Lasse Jiborn, Head of Intelligent Optimisation at AMCS commented: “AMCS is excited to be working with Ragn-Sells towards a more efficient future with digital transformation and environmental friendliness. It’s crucial that major players such as Ragn-Sells lead the way in a waste management industry that have shown to be reluctant in the face of change.”

