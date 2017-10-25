Ready for Ecomondo? Get Ready for Ecostar’s Latest Screens

With Ecomondo just around the corner, Vicenza-based equipment manufacturer Ecostar is preparing to showcase its new Hextra Screen.

The company, which specialises in the mechanical sorting of refuse and waste materials, said that it will use the event – which will take place in Rimini from 7 to 10 November 2017 - to present its top new products for 2018 in a two-storey stand (Hall A3, Stand 114).

One of the most prominent items will be the Hextra screening machine, which for the occasion will be “dressed” in an attractive new livery. Featuring the classic Ecostar colours, the new design will highlight the exceptional quality and performance offered by the product.

The new Hextra will be fitted with the tried and tested Dynamic Disc Screen technology, which has been patented by Ecostar and which it said “has brought about a revolution in disc screening systems”.

According to the manufacturer, it is still unparalleled in its field in terms of reliability, precision and capacity. In addition, Hextra will come with some significant innovations such as a traversing “Smart Hopper”, which can divide the material to be loaded, exclude the third fraction in the three‐fraction version and create a loop with any shredder.

Four screening options ranging from 4000 to 7000 are available, while maintaining the same frame.

As part of a solution developed by Ecostar’s R&D department to optimise production processes and reduce delivery times, identical frames are used for both the tracked version and the roll‐off version.

In addition, the company said that numerous other improvements have been made to the machine’s tracks, conveyor belts and software.

Already popular with both Italian and international customers, Ecostar is confident that Hextra will be able to offer even better performance thanks to this fresh selection of technological solutions.

