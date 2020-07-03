Recycled Plastic Kerbing System Supporting Pop-Up Cycle Lanes in London

Earlier this year, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps pledged to invest £250million in new pop-up cycle lanes, wider pavements, safer junctions and bus-only corridors in England. With a population of 8.9m to protect as businesses begin to reopen, TfL has begun adapting road layouts to keep commuters moving.

However, according to Durakerb, the regular Transport for London (TfL) construction suppliers have been unable to deliver against a new kerbing brief. The Deeside based manufacturer of the recycled plastic kerbing was approached to solve the problem. The company explained that it has been manufacturing kerbs, kerbside and surface drainage from 88% recycled polymer for over 10 years.

Its new bolt-on kerb design is said to allow for easy installation and removal, meaning that lanes can be swiftly introduced and altered as measures to attack the pandemic change. From initial approach to the supply of the units, the process took just 10 days, with Durakerb’s inventor, Phil Sutton, developing a prototype in line with the specification. The kerbs are now at a depot in Beckton, ready to be deployed by London councils as required.

Keeping commuters and workers safe

Beyond supporting the capital’s bid to encourage social distancing and greener travel, the lightweight nature of the Durakerb units means that installation requires fewer construction workers and therefore reduces the risk of spreading COVID-19. It also means fewer trucks on the roads, reducing CO2 emissions.

The company hopes to supply theproducts to the 60 councils in England, Scotland and Wales that have pledged to reconfigure pavements following a campaign[1] spearheaded by Cycling UK.

“We’re delighted to be supporting London’s efforts to become a greener city,” commented Phil Sutton, Managing Director at Econpro,the parent company of Durakerb. “Dangerous emissions at some of the capital’s busiest roads fell by almost 50% during lockdown according to the Mayor of London, and it is fantastic that we are able to contribute to cleaner air and safer streets.”

“As other parts of the country modify their roads to encourage more pedestrians and cyclists, we hope that councils consider using our ‘bolt on’ kerb units to further improve their environmental credentials and ensure social distancing remains possible,” he concluded.

