Recycling competence in virtual space: Doppstadt presents mobile-modular plant concept at eREC

The eREC, a popular trade fair for the recycling industry, will take place digitally for the second time in 2021. The German Doppstadt Group will also take part again. From May 3 to 8, the German recycling expert will present its solutions at the digital booth. The focus is on mobile-modular plant concepts. The well thought-out combination of individual machines not only enables compliance with the industry's controversial specifications, but is also efficient and economical.

Future topic mobile-modular plant concepts

The Doppstadt Group will present its portfolio of mobile and stationary plant technology at the online trade show. The virtual trade show booth will focus on the company's mobile-modular plant concepts. The timing couldn't be better, according to Michael Zeppenfeldt, head of sales Germany at Doppstadt: In January, the German Federal Ministry for the Environment presented its draft regarding the amendment of the biowaste ordinance. According to this, biowaste may in future contain no more than 0.5 percent impurities before treatment. The requirements are causing criticism in the industry - numerous associations and experts are criticizing the draft as technically unfeasible. Zeppenfeldt believes this is wrong: "Our mobile modular plant concept can already offer solutions for the future requirements of the legislator. With it, plant operators can not only comply with the required values - it is also particularly efficient and profitable." This is made possible by a smart combination of individual Doppstadt machines.