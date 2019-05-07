Recycling Equipment Manufacturer BACE Teams Up with Rogers

BACE LLC, a Charlotte, North Carolina based equipment manufacturer and national service provider for the recycling and waste management industry, and lighting and electrical specialist, Rogers, have formed an exclusive partnership.

Under the deal, BACE, which manufacturs heavy-duty balers and compactors, will offer its customers turn-key electrical services for their waste and recycling equipment through Alpharetta, Georgia based Rogers.

“Our customers have been struggling with finding the right partner to implement and coordinate electrical services to meet their equipment and timeline requirements,” explained Frederick Waite, BACE’s Chief Executive Officer. “This partnership solves that challenge.”

“Our customers can now count on a successful implementation of their Waste and Recycling equipment. This is a game changer for BACE and our customers,” he continued.

Chris Rogers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rogers, added: “This partnership is a natural fit for Rogers and BACE. Both organizations serve similar customers and we are singularly focused on customer success nationwide.”

Read More

Agilyx & AmStry Team Up on Polystyrene Recycling JV

Woodlands, Texas based chemicals firm, AmSty, has formed a joint venture with Agilyx, an Orgegon based company which has developed a waste plastics to fuels and chemicals technology.

Rabbit Waste Management Saves £60k with UNTHA Shredder at Waste to Energy Plant

Following the installation of an UNTHA XR3000C mobil-e shredder in November last year Rabbit Waste Management has more than halved the energy required to power its shredding line.