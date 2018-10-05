Recycling Equipment Manufacturer Eriez Europe Expands Welsh Manufacturing Facility

Magnetic sorting equipment manufacturer, Eriez Europe, has opened a brand new 326 square metre manufacturing facility dedicated to rotor manufacturing, light fabrication assembly and additional product line assembly, expanding the existing European manufacturing headquarters in Caerphilly, South Wales.

Complimenting Eriez’ Eddy Current manufacturing sites in North America and Asia, the expansion of the South Wales facility adds a third rotor manufacturing site to the company’s global network, strengthening Eriez’ ability to provide consistent levels of customer service excellence worldwide.

Eriez Europe said that it will manufacture and stock a range of global Eddy Current Separator rotors on-site, enabling customers to have quick access to process-critical spare rotors should they be required.

The investment includes a high-speed balancing machine and a filament winding machine to facilitate the intricate manufacture of Eriez’ advanced range of Eddy Current Separators, designed to recover non-ferrous metals from a wide variety of waste streams. The new facility will increase production capacity of Eddy Current Separator rotors per year by a third.

Tim Shuttleworth, CEO of Eriez Global Manufacturing Co., officially unveiled the new facility, recognising the achievements of the European affiliate and its significant growth over the last five decades.

John Curwen, Managing Director at Eriez Europe said: “Following continued success of supplying the Eriez Eddy Current Separators into a diverse range of industries, we are excited to be able to significantly expand our capabilities at Eriez Europe and to facilitate further growth, strengthening our market position both locally in the UK and worldwide.”

Read More

Eriez Boosts Metal Recovery for Northern Ireland Recycling Firm

Eriez Magnetics Europe has upgraded Re-Gen Waste Ltd’s material recycling facility with two identical 2000mm wide ST22-80 Eddy Current Separators.

Eriez Expands Central Test Lab for Recycling Equipment Optimisation

Erie, Pennsylvania based recycling equipment manufacturer, Eriez, has expanded its lab-scale testing services for the US recycling industry.