Recycling Equipment Manufacturer STEINERT Elektromagnetbau Rebrands

German recycling equipment manufacturer, STEINERT Elektromagnetbau, is rebranding its name to STEINERT GmbH and launching a new logo.

The company explained that for years now it has not only been known for separation solutions that use magnet technology, but also for sensor sorting machines.

As a result, the company’s name will no longer include just one of these two technologies.

“Changing the name is a logical step. Sensor sorting machines account for an increasing share of our business year by year,” said Dr. Uwe Habich, Technical Managing Director.

“Moreover, they offer valuable solutions for the waste and metal recycling markets as well as for the mining industry. We are especially delighted about one project, in which we placed 20 sensor sorting systems into a single facility for sorting lightweight packaging,” he continued.

At the same time as it is changing its name, STEINERT is redesigning its logo by mentioning both technologies in the tagline and “polishing up” its yellow corporate colour.

“This clearly shows that our name should no longer focus exclusively on magnet technology,” concluded Uwe Habich.

STEINERT added that its turnover and earnings have increased substantially in 2017 and its order books are full for the first two quarters of 2018.

