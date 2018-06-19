Recycling Firms to be Tax Exempt in Iran?

The Iranian recycling industry could soon be exempt from paying taxes as the country’s parliament reviews new legislationto save natural resources.

According to the Trend News agency, on June 14 Valiollah Gholami Najafabadi, the head of the Iran Recycling Federation, said:"A bill that would exempt Iran’s recycling industries from the tax will go the parliament in the next ten days."

He was reported to have added that the bill could revolutionise the recycling industry in Iran which could become a platform for foreign investment.

The report cited Gholami Najafabadi as stating that the total value of Iran’s annual waste is estimated to stand at $10 billion, while European firms are in discussions with Iran and waiting for the tax exemption bill before investing.

The Islamic Republic was currently said to recycle nine different types of waste with metals the largest stream at 7 million tonnes per year plastics on 4.2 million tonnes per year. Glasses, Batteries, and Electronic are also recycled.

