Recycling Programme for Agricultural Plastics Backed by New Zealand Government

New Zealand’s rural recycling programme has been boosted by Associate Environment Minister Scott Simpson’s decision to extend accreditation of Agrecovery to help meet a target to clear more waste.

The minister announced his decision to extend accreditation of Agrecovery as a product stewardship programme for the agrichemical and rural sector at a ceremony in Auckland yesterday.

Since the programme commenced, Agrecovery has diverted 1800 tonnes of plastic from landfill or from harmful disposal practices.

“This is a vote of confidence for our scheme which, since 1 July, is being solely managed by the Agrecovery Foundation,” said its general manager Simon Andrew.

However, Andrew added that this is not enough and aims to boost recycling efforts to clear 60% of plastic containers and drums by 2020. “This is a significant increase on the 40% we are clearing today,” he said.

The accreditation coincides with the launch of new equipment for the nationwide collection of plastic from the agricultural sector. Purpose-built mobile shredding units were developed by EnviroWaste Services Limited – the organisation charged with collecting the used chemical containers and drums. The first of two shredders were unveiled at the ceremony.

“By introducing this technology to collect used containers, EnviroWaste will increase the capacity for recycling for the rural sector,” said Andrew.

The shredders have a greater capacity, a quicker processing time and are much quieter. “This allows EnviroWaste to respond quickly, especially in the busy season, where farmers and growers are returning lots of empty chemical containers and drums,” Andrew continued.

Farmers and growers are able to drop off empty plastic containers, free of charge, at 74 drop off points across New Zealand through the programme. For those with high volumes, on-farm pick-ups can be arranged. Agrecovery also offers free disposal of large drums and unwanted chemicals.

A video explaining how Marisco Vineyards benefits from the Agrecovery programme can be viewed below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fugSuS44a78

Read More

New Zealand Government Backs EnviroNZ’s Plastic Recycling Plant with $1.25m

A NZ$1.25 million grant has been awarded to support the upgrade and recommissioning of EnviroNZ’s plastic extrusion plant in Christchurch by the New Zealand Government’s Waste Minimisation Fund.

Eunomia Report: New Zealand’s Recycling Rate Could Rocket with Levy Hike

Transitioning to a waste disposal levy escalator process over a seven year period could increase New Zealand’s recycling rate from 28% to 60%, according to a report by Eunomia.

Waste Management Invests in Tyre Recycling Equipment in New Zealand

Following the acquisition of Pacific Rubber last year, Wellington based Waste Management NZ Limited has invested in new tyre shredding technology.