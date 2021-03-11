Redflow supplying 2MWh of battery storage systems to California bioenergy plant

The batteries will support two-megawatt hours (MWh) of energy and reduce peak energy use at Anaergia’s Rialto Bioenergy Facility (Facility) as part of the Facility’s microgrid. The Facility is located in San Bernardino County, California, and owned by Rialto Bioenergy Facility, LLC, an Anaergia company.

The microgrid project was funded in part by a grant from the California Energy Commission and consists of the batteries, a biogas conditioning system to support a 2.0MW biogas-fueled cogeneration unit, and a microgrid control system.

Once fully operational, the Facility will be North America’s largest landfill diverted organic waste digester facility. The Facility will convert 700 tonnes per day of organic waste and 300 tonnes per day of biosolids into renewable natural gas and Class A fertilizer. The Facility is located 80 kilometres (50 miles) east of Los Angeles and services the organic waste recycling needs of Los Angeles and the Southern California region.

Redflow will provide Anaergia with a 2 MWh system comprising of 192 10 kilowatt-hour zinc-bromine flow batteries to enable the Facility to store and supply up to 2MWh of energy daily from 4-9pm, during peak tariff period. Under the contract, Redflow will receive more than US$1.2 million (excluding taxes) for the system.

