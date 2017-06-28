Reduction to Weekly Collections But Free Recycling from Rumpke in Kentucky

In Newport, Kentucky waste management firm Rumpke Waste & Recycling is helping the city to move from twice weekly kerbside collections to once weekly collections with a free recycling collection.

Previously the recycling collection had been offered at an additional cost to residents. However, as part of Newport’s contract with Rumpke, all residents will now receive a 65 gallon (240 litre) recycling cart that will be collected once per week at no additional cost. Residents can opt for a smaller 18 gallon (70 litre) bin.

Colerain Township, Ohio based Rumpke said that Fromme said that only 400 of the City’s 6000+ households participated in the kerbside recycling program.

“It’s a big change for our residents,” said Tom Fromme, Newport City Manager. “For years, we offered twice weekly trash collection service and offered curbside recycling for an additional fee.”

“Like trash, recycling collection is an essential service,” he continued. “It’s important that our residents make an effort to reduce the amount of trash we send to the landfill. To help encourage participation, we took away the cost barrier.”

