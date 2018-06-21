RePower South to Restore Recycling in Montgomery, Alabama

In the City of Montgomery, Alabama RePower South (RPS) has reached an agreement to reopen the city’s recycling facility and return a recycling service to residents.

RPS said that it will add a proprietary fuel manufacturing capability with new additions and features to offer a cost-effective recycling and waste processing solution that expands across the entire waste stream and produces a low carbon, renewable fuel.

The company added that it will fund the over $7 million capital investment in the newly named City of Montgomery Recycling and Recovery Facility and create over 60 green jobs.

“Our agreement with RePower South will again enable Montgomery residents to actively participate in enhancing the sustainable practices of our city, reducing the amount of trash that goes into our landfills while simultaneously enhancing economic development and job creation,” said Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange.

Scott Montgomery, RPS Corporate Development Director added: “Our platform enables greater recycling recovery and does so across the entire waste stream. RePower South creates a low-carbon, clean fuel to help reduce the consumption of coal, resulting in greater recycling, less landfilling and cleaner air at lower cost.”

RPS development partners include Barnhill Contracting Company as general contractor; Bulk Handling Systems to refurbish and upgrade the waste processing system; and Loesche Energy Systems to provide the fuel manufacturing system. RPS licenses the fuel technology (ReEngineered FeedstockTM) from Accordant Energy. The facility is slated to begin operations in late 2018.

“We know there’s a better way for our nation to manage garbage, and we are excited that the City of Montgomery agrees. We believe this facility will serve as a model,” concluded Montgomery.

