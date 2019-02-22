Results of Scottish Consultation on Bottle Deposit Scheme Welcomed by TOMRA

Norwegian reverse vending equipment manufacturer, TOMRA Collection Solutions, has welcomed the results of a Scottish Government consultation which found that the public is in favour of a deposit return scheme (DRS) for Scotland.

The announcement, made by Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham, followed an extensive three month consultation process examining which system design would deliver the best results for Scotland. More than 3000 responses were received.

“It is fantastic to see the Scottish Government’s discussions on DRS gathering pace with the release of these consultation results,” said Managing Director of TOMRA Collection Solutions UK & Ireland Truls Haug. “Based on our global experience we believe a DRS will help see the return of over 90% of drinks containers for recycling within just two years of the scheme being introduced in Scotland.”

“In particular we welcome the findings that an overwhelming majority of respondents want to see a very broad range of materials included, with 90 per cent wishing to see PET, cans and glass as part of a DRS for Scotland,” he added.

Haug also noted that 88% want an ‘all-in’ scheme rather that one limited to on-the-go.

“We are in full agreement,” he said. “A model with as few restrictions as possible, which is convenient and easy to use, will achieve the best return rates. The Scottish Government is already at the forefront when it comes to sustainability with its Circular Economy Strategy and a DRS is the perfect example of a working circular economy.”

“The system safeguards material quality, ensuring containers can be recycled back into bottles and cans, reducing the reliance on the raw materials needed to make new ones, and waste ending up in landfills or in nature as litter. It is extremely encouraging to hear that an advisory group will meet as soon as next week to discuss implementation of these game-changing recommendations,” continued Haug.

TOMRA added that it has already operated a number of deposit return trials with retailers across the UK and is ready to assist businesses as they prepare themselves for the introduction of a DRS.

The company has applauded Scotland for taking the lead on deposit return in the UK and also welcomed this week’s launch of a consultation from Defra on the introduction of a DRS for England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

“With one consultation complete for Scotland and another getting underway for England, Wales and Northern Ireland, positive steps are being taken to help turn off the tap of plastic pollution,” concluded Haug.

