Retailers Welcome Single Use Plastic Directive but Call for Better Waste Infrastructure

At the formal adoption by the European Council of the text of the Directive on the reduction of the impact of certain plastics on the environment, Christian Verschueren, director general of EuroCommerce, a trade body representing some 6 million retail, wholesale, and other trading companies, has called for a more robust waste management infrastructure…



“As a sector, and having daily contact with Europe’s 500 million consumers, we have been working hard to respond to their demand for reducing plastics use. We have reduced packaging and worked on alternatives, as well as increasing our use of recycled materials.



This is the final stage of adoption of the Directive on single use plastics. The retail and wholesale sector sees this as a welcome further step in providing a direction for more sustainable consumption. Achieving real progress in this area needs government, manufacturing industry and the distribution sector working closely together and each fulfilling their respective obligations.



In concrete terms of implementing this Directive, we will be looking for Member States and the Commission to work on a clear and practical approach to:

Creating a harmonised definition of the products

Encouraging the establishment of appropriate and robust waste management infrastructure.

The latter is vital if we are to avoid unnecessary costs which will ultimately be met by consumers, and also to ensure that as much of the waste treated can be converted into high-quality recycled materials as possible.”

