Ricardo Workshop on Rwanda’s Waste to Energy Climate Change Plans

Environmental consulting firm, Ricardo, has delivered a workshop on implementing Rwanda’s Paris Agreement contribution, including the construction of a waste to energy plant in the capital, Kigali.

The company said that the Government of Rwanda and Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) invited it to help implement the plan part of the country’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the Paris Agreement.

Rwanda’s climate plans are closely aligned with its government’s national development goals and ambitions for green growth. These include proposals to install photovoltaic mini-grids for the electrification of the country’s rural regions and to construct a waste-to-energy plant in the capital, Kigali.

The workshop, held in April 2017 in Kigali, was facilitated by the Rwanda Environment Management Authority. Sessions were moderated by Ricardo’s Dave Shaw and Vikrant Badve of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, building on the mitigation objectives set out in Rwanda’s NDC.

According to Ricardo it provided a cross-government platform for ministries to kick-start and co-ordinate the implementation of the NDC, including how to use Nationally Appropriate Mitigation Actions (NAMAs) to drive NDC implementation.

Discussions were structured around capacity building and training sessions drawn from Ricardo’s experience supporting countries to develop institutional frameworks for NDC implementation. Participants from Rwanda’s Government Ministries had the chance to use the GIZ NAMA Tool, a 10-step approach to developing and implementing NAMAs, and were introduced to the five modules of Planning for NDC implementation: A Quick-Start Guide.

The guide, developed by Climate and Development Knowledge Network and Ricardo, presents the five pillars of successful NDC implementation: governance; mitigation; adaptation; climate finance; and measuring, reporting verification.

The participants were then guided through a stocktaking exercise where they reviewed their ministries’ institutional capacities and policy landscapes with respect to climate change mitigation using Planning for NDC implementation: A Quick-Start Guide.

They were also encouraged to develop ideas for actions to deliver the mitigation component of the NDC, and use this to draft initial plans on how to implement and monitor mitigation activities at the sector level. Finally, the participants were taken through the process of preparing a commercially attractive NAMA proposal making use of appropriate public, private and donor financing mechanisms.

“By mainstreaming the NDC within its government ministries, Rwanda has laid the foundation to achieve its climate development goals in a way that delivers prosperity and growth for the country,” commented Dave Shaw, senior technical consultant for Ricardo’s Climate Change and Sustainability team.

