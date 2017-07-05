Rich Reardon to Head Up Max-AI Robotic Waste Sorting Business at BHS

Eugene, Oregon based recycling equipment manufacturer, Bulk Handling Systems (BHS), has named Rich Reardon as Managing Director of its Max-AI™ robotic waste sorting business.

During Reardon’s decade long career with BHS he has served as BHS’ Director of Sales and Marketing and most recently as Southwest Regional Sales Manager and Plastics Market Specialist. In his new role, Reardon will lead the company’s Max-AI-related business development and Max autonomous system integration.

Max-AI technology is an artificial intelligence that identifies recyclables and other items for recovery. BHS explained that through deep-learning technology, Max-AI employs both multi-layered neural networks and a vision system to see and identify objects similar to the way a person does.

The technology expected drive improvements in Material Recycling Facility (MRF) design, operational efficiency, recovery, system optimization, maintenance, and more.

“Max-AI technology represents a breakthrough that will forever change modern MRF design,” said BHS CEO Steve Miller. “The ability to see the volume and composition of material throughout a system will lead us to develop new technology and also direct existing technology in ways that were previously not possible.”

“With Rich’s knowledge and deep experience in the industry he will be focused on driving current Max-AI solutions into the marketplace while also working on future Max developments and applications which will benefit our customer base,” Miller continued.

Reardon concurred that “Max-AI technology is the type of development that will change the industry,” and noted the potential to enable the waste and recycling industry to deliver higher quality materials.

“The industry is under pressure to create high-quality products in a cost-effective way,” he said. “Max answers the call, delivering efficiencies that make recycling more effective, more profitable and more accessible. Max allows us to automate MRF QC positions, and I plan to help realize our vision of the Max-AI Autonomous MRF with AI-powered vision systems, robotic sorters and dynamic optimization.”

“I’m thrilled to lead our global efforts around Max-AI and can’t wait to deliver unprecedented results to our customers,” concluded Reardon.

Read More

Five BHS Max-AI Robotic Sorting Systems Part of Major Upgrade at San Jose Recycling Plant

GreenWaste Recovery Is to upgrade its Material Recycling Facility in San Jose with the installation of the latest sorting technologies from Bulk Handling Systems, including five Max-AI™ Autonomous Quality Control units.

MAX-AI from BHS Brings Next Generation Robotic Sorting to the Recycling Industry

Nashville, Tennessee based optical sorting equipment manufacturer, National Recycling Technologies, a part of BHS, has introduced its Max-AI technology - an artificial intelligence that identifies recyclables and other items for recovery.

Penn Waste Invests in MRF Equipment from BHS, Including the Max-AI Sorting Robot

Penn Waste, is to be among the first to add Bulk Handling Systems' (BHS) robotic sorting technology to its Manchester, Pennsylvania MRF as part of an upgrade to increase capacity to 45 tonnes per hour.