RoSPA Safety Awards for Amey

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents has awarded infrastructure firm Amey, which runs a number of waste and recycling services and facilities in the UK, a Health and Safety Award.

The award is in recognition of its practices and achievements in helping its employees, clients and contractors get home safely at the end of the working day.

The RoSPA Awards scheme, which receives entries from organisations around the world, recognises achievement in health and safety management systems, including practices such as leadership and workforce involvement.

“Safety is one of our core values and this continued recognition clearly demonstrates our commitment to the safety and health of anybody undertaking work on behalf of the business,” commented Gary Booton, Group HSEQ Director of Amey.

“We will not rest until we have eliminated all incidents of harm across our entire organisation. These awards are a credit to the hard work and diligence of all our employees, and encourage them to go further in our quest for zero harm,” he continued.

Julia Small, RoSPA’s head of qualifications, awards and events, added: “The RoSPA Awards are the most highly-respected in the health and safety arena, with almost 2000 entrants every year, and allow organisations to prove excellence in the workplace, demonstrating a commitment to the wellbeing of not only employees but all those who interact with it.”

