Safety Camera Systems from ISS for 80 Biffa Refuse Collection Trucks

UK waste and recycling firm, Biffa, has chosen to equip the vehicles bound for its latest contract wins in East Sussex and Waverley, with live camera systems - in line its health and safety commitments.

The contract for the Live camera systems, which are to be fitted to over 80 vehicles, comprising a combination of refuse vehicles, caged tippers and sweepers, was won by UK vehicle safety technology company, Innovative Safety Systems Ltd (ISS).

The RXLite live camera system from ISS is manufactured using premium grade components to minimise any risk of failure and utilises wide angle HD 720p cameras and an HD in-cab monitor for maximum image clarity.

“The health and safety of our workforce, and the proper management of our vehicles, is of the utmost importance to us,” explained David Maidman, Business Director, Biffa. ”The workplace is becoming increasingly challenging with more traffic and greater demands on drivers and collection crews. Installing these live cameras will provide additional reassurance and security for our staff, and the public.”

According to Maidman it was ISS’s after-sales service, including a dedicated installation crew and installation app that particularly impressed decision-makers at Biffa.

“ISS have been very supportive and professional in their approach, and they have the necessary infrastructure to assist us with the mobilisation of the vehicles,” he said. “We have worked with ISS before on smaller contracts and have always been very pleased with the quality of their products and service.”

Oliver Hoadley, UK Sales Director, ISS added: “These are major contracts and we are delighted that Biffa have selected us as their chosen safety technology provider.”

The East Sussex contract, for the provision of 60 vehicles, commences on 29 June 2019 and the Waverley contract for 20 vehicles commences on 1 November 2019.

ISS designs, supplies and maintains a wide range of vehicle safety technology, much of which is manufactured in the UK. Products include Cyclear™ (cyclist safety warning device), Reaclear (HGV reversing safety device), RXLite (live camera system), RX3 Hard Disk Recording camera systems, the LANLink remote footage download, reverse radar, Auto-stop radar and vehicle-tracking systems.

Read More

ISS Takes Reaclear Refuse Collection Vehicle Safety System to Top Gear Track

Pershore, UK based vehicle safety equipment specialist, Innovative Safety Systems Ltd (ISS), has announced the first in a series of motorsport events to mark the launch of Reaclear – a device designed to prevent refuse collection vehicle reversing accidents.

Five to Stay Alive: Latest Safety Materials for Recycling Facility Workers from SWANA

SWANA has developed a new instalment to its ‘Five to Stay Alive’ series that features safety tips for Material Recycling Facility employees.

New Mercedes-Benz Econic Waste Collection Vehicles for Biffa

Integrated waste and recycling firm, Biffa, has added 43 more Mercedes-Benz Econic trucks – including its first skiploaders and hookloaders based on the low-entry chassis – to the 51 it acquired in 2017-18.