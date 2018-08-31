Saudi Arabian Waste to Energy Technology Deal for Ocean Polymers

Slough, UK based recycling technology firm, Ocean Polymers Limited, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with an undisclosed Saudi Arabian conglomerate to cooperate in the fields of new and renewable energy technologies such as, but not restricted to, waste to energy technologies.

This follows an earlier announcement released on 22 August 2018, in relation to Ocean Polymers signing a MOU with InEnTec Inc. to establish, develop and promote their existing award-winning Plasma Gasification, for both maritime and land-based applications.

According to the company the parties are committed to the following (but not exclusive) goals:

Sharing experience in national recycling and renewable energy policies

Identifying areas of mutual interest for cooperation for the development of new and renewable energy technologies, systems, sub-systems, devices, components, etc.

Facilitating the identification of joint projects or partnerships

Facilitating the creation of joint commercial and non-commercial activities

Promoting, monitoring and evaluating cooperation activities in these fields

Work to cooperate in the waste to energy needs within the KSA.

“We are delighted to sign this MOU together with such a major Saudi Arabian entity and greatly appreciate the support offered by them not only in Saudi Arabia but across the Gulf Co-operation Countries,” said Mr Paul Rodger, Ocean Polymers’ Chief Executive Officer.

