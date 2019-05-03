Scholz Recycling’s New Sennebogen 835 E Material Handler in Dresden

The river and the new scrap glisten competitively in the early morning sun. At the same time, the latest addition to Scholz Recycling GmbH’s Dresden scrapyard is maneuvering its way through the storage areas to its workspace - a mobile 835 E material handler, flexible enough to take care of the on-site unloading of trucks and sorting tasks as required, but mainly used to load wagons with new scrap.

Flexibility, robustness and a good price-performance ratio were the key features that led to the purchase of the machine through Sennebogen dealer and service partner Swecon. “We chose the 835 E Mobile to streamline our material flow right through to onward shipping over the long-term. Despite its size, it is very stable and manoeuvrable - one machine for both delicate and rough work, so to speak,” says Ralf Gandert, Dresden site manager.

As the machine is required to be flexible, it Sennebogen said that it was is important that the operator can always work safely and in a controlled manner with the material at different heights. With a viewing height of 3 to 5.7 meters, this is guaranteed for the loading of both trucks and wagons.

The 10,000 m² site, which opened in 2000, has plenty of previous experience with SENNEBOGEN machines as there is also a large machine on site, an 880 EQ Balancer.

“The 880 EQ, thanks to its size and green colouring, naturally attracts a lot of attention,” said Gandert with a wink, “but it is important to us that the machine works flawlessly and in the way we want it to. We also attach great importance to a reliable service partner, which is what we have found in Swecon.”

Thanks to the series standard Sennebogen Green Efficiency system automatic stop-start that enables powerful and yet efficient operation, the agile 835 Mobile, with a load capacity of 5.4 tonnes and a reach of 15 metres, has become a firm and integral part of the Dresden site.

