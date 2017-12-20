Scottish Recycling Company Teams Supporting Children’s Charity for Christmas

Scottish waste and recycling firm NWH Group has agreed to partner with Scotland’s national children’s charity Children 1st, beginning with a toy drive this Christmas as part of the festive #GivetheGift campaign.

NWH explained that it is one of more than 30 businesses which took part in the online #GivetheGift campaign, and that its staff have also committed to donating a gift to a child this Christmas.

“We are lucky enough to have been able to support numerous charities over the years, and are pleased to announce our partnership with Children 1st, which we believe means we can make a real difference to the lives of children in need. I would encourage anyone to get involved in fundraising and or volunteering,” commented Nicola Paton, head of marketing for the Group.

The company added that it will continue to support Children 1st throughout the year by involving staff in fundraising initiatives whenever possible and collecting donations at key events on the calendar.

Thirty of NWH Group’s staff from depots in Dundee, Glasgow and Edinburgh have already committed to Tough Mudder in June 2018.

“It has been truly inspiring to see the response from NWH Group staff as we launch our partnership,” said Barbara Kidd, director of fundraising at Children 1st.

“Giving gifts is a big part of most peoples’ Christmas celebrations. However, while many children will enjoy opening their presents with loved ones this Christmas, many vulnerable children in Scotland will spend it dealing with the impact of trauma, neglect or abuse,” she explained.

“We’ve got fantastic support from the Scottish business community and if we all ‘Give the Gift’ this Christmas, we can help vulnerable children in Scotland to enjoy a happier, safer and more magical childhood,” Kidd concluded.

