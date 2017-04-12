SCS Contract to Operate, Monitor and Maintain Closed Landfill Gas Facilities

Californian waste and recycling consultants, SCS Field Services, has been retained by Placer County to meet the operational goals set by Placer County Air Pollution Control District, as well as other regulatory agencies, at the closed Meadow Vista, Loomis, and Eastern Regional Landfills.

The firm said that through the contract it will help control landfill gas surface and sub-surface migration by operating, monitoring and maintaining the landfill gas collection and control systems at the sites.

According to SCS the effort will protect the environment and ensure air quality standards are met for County residents and that regulatory requirements are maintained.

The consultants said they will provide routine maintenance, emergency and non-routine repairs, continuous monitoring and other field and engineering services, as well as provide weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual reporting.

“By operating and monitoring landfill gas at the landfill sites, our field services team will make sure that the County is in compliance with local, regional and state air quality regulations,” explained Anton (Tony) Svorinich, SCS vice president.

“We have worked at these sites since 1997 and our experience and familiarity with each closed landfill location will help us be both effective and efficient in fulfilling the scope of work,” he added.

