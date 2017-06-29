Seven Year Waste & Recycling Contract Extension for Amey in Yorkshire

Environmental services and infrastructure firm, Amey, has secured an extension to its contract to continue delivering waste collections to 38,500 households from Selby District Council in Yorkshire, UK.

The company explained that under the extension it will perform refuse and recycling collections, grounds maintenance and street cleansing for the North Yorkshire authority for another seven years.

In 2016 Amey’s 90-strong team collected 21,500 tonnes of household waste, with an additional 6300 tonnes of paper, card, plastic, glass and cans and 9500 tonnes of green waste across the Selby district.

In addition, it cut 419,000 square metres of grass and emptied over a 600 litter and dog bins emptied every week.

From 2018 Selby’s residual household waste will also be treated at Amey’s Allerton Waste Recovery Park facility in North Yorkshire. The new, state-of-the-art facility is being developed with North Yorkshire County Council and City of York Council and will deal with waste from all eight collection authorities in the county.

“Selby District Council is keen to encourage community pride and has placed a heavy focus this year on raising awareness of environmental and street scene issues,” said Amey’s Environmental Services Managing Director, Rob Edmondson. “The efforts made by the authority also ensure its recycling rate is almost 43%.”

Allerton Waste Recovery Park is in the final stages of construction, with testing of its mechanical treatment, anaerobic digestion and energy from waste technologies due to commence in the coming weeks.

The Selby contract is one of more than 15 collection, grounds and street cleansing contracts held by Amey with local authorities across England and Scotland. In addition, Amey has more than 15,000 commercial waste customers and operates or is building four waste treatment facilities.

Read More

Partnership to Boost Recycling Rate from London Flats Supported by Amey

Public services provider Amey is to support a Ferrovial Services partnership that will look to tackle low recycling rates among people who live in the London’s flats.

SUEZ Rolls Out Online Organic Waste Marketplace in France

SUEZ has launched Organix, the ‘first digital marketplace for organic waste’ to connect producers of organic waste with biogas operators.

$32m Waste & Recycling Contract for FCC in Texas

FCC Group has secured a $32.5 million contract to collect and recycle waste from the City of Rowlett, Texas for an initial period of seven years with an option to extend up to three years.